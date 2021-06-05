Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 234.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $62.89 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

