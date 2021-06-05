Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 470,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 255,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 142,528 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.