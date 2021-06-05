Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $34,426,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,998. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

