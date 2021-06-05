Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

