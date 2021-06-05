ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf cut ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.32%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

