Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 379. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

