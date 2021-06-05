AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
Shares of BOS stock opened at C$32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.73.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
