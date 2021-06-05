AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.73.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

