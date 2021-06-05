Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,183 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,956,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,706 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.