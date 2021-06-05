Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

