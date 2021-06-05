Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

AKRO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

