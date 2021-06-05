Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

