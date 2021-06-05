Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 105,519 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

