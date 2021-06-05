Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,373 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.