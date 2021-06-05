Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.