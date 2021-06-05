Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 38,280 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 194,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

