Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,825 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HE opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

