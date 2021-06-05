Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

