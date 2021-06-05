Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

