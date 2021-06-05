Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,608 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,171,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $70.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

