Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.13 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

