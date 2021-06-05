Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB opened at $130.57 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

