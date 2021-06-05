Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

