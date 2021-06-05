Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

