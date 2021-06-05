Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,275.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

