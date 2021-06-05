American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,035 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

