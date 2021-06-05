American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

