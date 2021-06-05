American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.67. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,941,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

