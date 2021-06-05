American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.24

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.24 and last traded at $136.83, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

