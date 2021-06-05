American International Group Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $336.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.10 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.61. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

