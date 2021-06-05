American International Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.75 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.