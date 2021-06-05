American International Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Loews by 261.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 150,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,451.50 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

