American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:OVV opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

