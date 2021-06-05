American International Group Inc. Sells 10,609 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

DISH Network stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last ninety days. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

