American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

