American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. 1,789,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.82. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

