American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

