AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Billion

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post $51.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 694,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,868. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

