AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y opened at $712.50 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.54.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.