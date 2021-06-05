AMG National Trust Bank Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

