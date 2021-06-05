AMG National Trust Bank Sells 500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

NYSE LMT opened at $394.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.