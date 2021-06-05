AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.