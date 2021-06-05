Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.85 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

