Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $2,812,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amyris by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

