Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

