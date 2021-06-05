Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.76. Globant posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.34. The company had a trading volume of 228,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

