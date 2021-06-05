Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $1.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 142,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,318. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

