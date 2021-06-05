Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $2.10 million. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 361,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,810. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $642.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

