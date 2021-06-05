Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

