Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $3.98 million. XOMA reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.93. XOMA has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

