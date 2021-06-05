Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce sales of $83.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $334.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 124,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

